Bessie Briggs

Notice Condolences

Bessie Briggs Notice
BRIGGS Bessie Peacefully on
28th May 2020, at home. Bessie a former teacher, aged 90 years.
The beloved Auntie of Sarah, Simon, Rachel, Trevor & Stuart.
A much loved Great Auntie to James, Luke, Andrew & Madison. Sister in law to Jean.
Due to the current circumstances A PRIVATE family service and cremation will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th June.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bessie,
if so desired, may be given for
The North West Air Ambulance and Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o
Sarah Wilde or Rachel Fisher,
4 Brun Crescent, Clitheroe
BB7 2FJ. Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2020
