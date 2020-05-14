|
|
|
WILKINSON Dr Bob Peacefully on
May 7th 2020, at home.
Bob, aged 75 years, of Barrow (a former Consultant
Physician of Blackburn).
The dearly loved Husband of Sue, much loved Dad of Rachel and
the late Andrew, also a very proud Grandad of Rosie.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak,
A PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at
Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bob,
if so desired, may be given for either British Diabetic Association or East Lancashire Hospice,
and may be sent c/o
12 Whiteacre Lane, Barrow, Whalley, BB7 9BJ.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 14, 2020