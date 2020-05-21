Home

Notice

Bob Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON Dr Bob Sue and Rachel would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions
of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for her kind words and to everyone involved in Bob's care over the last few years and enabled him to stay at home.
Thank you also to The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and all the staff of Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all
funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 21, 2020
