METCALF Brian Died peacefully on 14 April 2020, aged 76.
Much loved Husband of Sheila, Father of Duncan & Julian, Pops to Oscar, Imogen, Phoebe & Genevieve.
A private burial at St. Mary's Church, Mellor, will be followed by a Memorial Service to celebrate his life later on in the year.
Donations in memory of Brian are being gratefully received on behalf of East Lancashire Hospice and Northwest Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to L Champ
Funeral Services Ltd.
brian-metcalf/
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020
