Brian Mulligan Notice
MULLIGAN Brian On April 9th , 2020 in hospital, Brian, aged 87 years
of Waddington.
The dearly loved husband of Kath (Katie), much loved dad of Carol, David, Claire and Emma, also a dearest Papa of David, Thomas, Sam, Ruby and Gracie.
Due to the Coronavirus
outbreak, a PRIVATE service
and cremation will take place.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Brian
if so desired may be given for Rosemere Cancer Foundation,
c/o Mrs C. Perry, Lynmoor, Waddington Road, Clitheroe,
BB7 2JE.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020
