Mulligan Brian Kath, Carol, David, Claire, Emma and families would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received
during this difficult time.
Thanking also Rev. Christopher Wood for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who has given donations to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Brian's memory.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr Robb, Routes Home Care, District Nurses (especially Sarah) and the paramedic teams who attended, supported and cared for
Brian whilst at home.
A truly humbling experience particularly during the pandemic.
Finally, our thanks go to Sue of
The Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tributes.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020