|
|
|
SIMS Carl Parker Peacefully on
1st November 2020
at home.
Carl aged 81 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved
husband of Janette,
much loved dad of
Mark, Carl and Sharon,
a dearest grandad
of Louie and Maddie,
also a dear brother of John.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service will be held at
St. Paul's Church, Low Moor,
Clitheroe followed by interment
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Carl,
if desired, may be given for
Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o
Mrs Angela Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe
Health Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020