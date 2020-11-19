|
SIMS Carl Parker Janette and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and for donations received
during their sad loss.
Special thanks to:
Pendleside Medical Practice,
Ribblesdale District Nurses,
the HomeCare Mellor team
and the Flower Shop for the
beautiful floral tribute.
Also thanks to the
Reverend Catherine and
Brian Price and Son for the professional kindness
at this sad time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020