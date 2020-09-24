Home

Charles Frankland

Charles Frankland Notice
FRANKLAND Charles (Charlie) Peacefully on 16th September 2020 in Airedale Hospital.
Charlie aged 81 years of Gargrave.
The dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father of Lisa and father-in-law of Sam, a dear brother of the late Jean and also a special brother-in-law and uncle.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances.
A PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at
Skipton Crematorium.
A Celebration of Charlie's life will
be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Charlie if so desired may be given for
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or Manorlands Hospice c/o
Mrs Kathryn Payne,
70 Raikeswood Drive, Skipton, BD23 1LY.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020
