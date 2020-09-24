|
|
|
FRANKLAND Charles (Charlie) Peacefully on 16th September 2020 in Airedale Hospital.
Charlie aged 81 years of Gargrave.
The dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father of Lisa and father-in-law of Sam, a dear brother of the late Jean and also a special brother-in-law and uncle.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances.
A PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at
Skipton Crematorium.
A Celebration of Charlie's life will
be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Charlie if so desired may be given for
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or Manorlands Hospice c/o
Mrs Kathryn Payne,
70 Raikeswood Drive, Skipton, BD23 1LY.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020