|
|
|
Cook (nee Horrocks)
Christine Passed away peacefully at home 26th May 2020.
Christine, aged 73, much loved Mum to Jenny, Jo and Laura, cherished Nana to Grace, Oscar, Ivy and the late Connie,
devoted daughter of the late Jenny and Harry and sister of the late Henry and sister-in-law to his wife, Margaret.
A Private family funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Christine are being gratefully received on behalf of Jerry Green Dog Rescue or DOTS (Dogs On The Streets) c/o Champ Funeral Services.
All enquiries to Champ Funeral Services Tel: 01254 390731
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020