Ford (Formerly McIntosh)
Christine Peacefully on April 17th, 2020
in hospital.
Christine aged 65 years of Clitheroe and formerly of Rishton.
The dearly loved wife of the
late David, much loved mum of Lisa and Daniel, also a dear sister
of Alan, Dorothy and Judith
and loved by all the family.
Due to the Coronavirus
outbreak a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Christine
if so desired may be given for the East Lancashire Hospice and may be given to a family member.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020