HOLLAND Constance (Connie) Peacefully on
May 23rd, 2020 at Castleford Home HFE, Clitheroe.
Connie aged 91 years of Clitheroe and formerly of Slaidburn.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Joseph, much loved Mum of Lynn, Malcolm, Philip and the late Christopher, loving Mother-in-law of Michael, Katy, Grace, and the
late Jean, also a dearest Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great
Grandma.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak,
a PRIVATE graveside service and interment will take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Slaidburn. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Connie if so desired may be given for the Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance, c/o Lynne Calver, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 28, 2020