HOLLAND Constance (Connie) Lynn, Malcolm, Philip and families would like to express their sincere thanks to
all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. Jonathan Oldfield for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to
all those who have given donations for the Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance.
They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. W. Mackean and all the Staff of Castleford HTE for all their care and support and to the House of Flowers, Barnoldswick, for the beautiful floral tributes.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020
