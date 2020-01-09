|
|
|
ROYLE Cyril Cyril, aged 88 years, passed
away peacefully in hospital
on 1st January 2020.
Loving husband of the late Marie, dearly loved dad to Judith and Richard, dear father in law to Tamzin, devoted grandad to Rebecca, Hannah, Isaac and Evie also a much loved brother, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service and
Committal will take place at
Accrington Crematorium on Friday 10th January at 2.20pm
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Cyril to Dementia UK
c/o Champ Funeral Services.
All enquiries to
Champ Funeral Services,
Bank House, Whalley Road, Clayton Le Moors, Lancashire, BB5 5DY. Tel: 01254 390731
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020