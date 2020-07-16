Home

ALLEN Damian On 5th July 2020, aged 58.
The much-loved dad of Olivia, Annie, Tash and Kat, husband of Angela, dear son
and brother.
Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE service will take place at St. Helen's Church, Waddington followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Damian, if so desired, may be given for CALM and may be given to a family member.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 16, 2020
