|
|
|
BRADBURY Daniel (Dan) Peacefully on
18th November 2020
at Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Dan aged 85 years,
who was loved by all the family. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present
circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Dan,
if so desired, may be given for
East Lancs Hospice Fund, c/o Janet Thompson, Park Lee Rd, Blackburn. BB2 3NY. Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020