Bancroft David Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 24th June 2020,
aged 70.
A very dearly loved son of Eunice.
Loved Brother to Richard.
Sister in law to Nora.
Dad to Matthew and
the late Micheal.
Friend to many.
David will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
on Thursday 2nd July 2020 at Accrington Crematorium
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
Any enquiries
Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10/12 Whalley Road,
Clitheroe,
BB7 1AW.
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020