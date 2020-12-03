|
HILL David Peacefully on
22nd November 2020 in Clitheroe Hospital.
David aged 86 years of Whalley.
The dearly loved husband of Brenda, much loved father of Nicola, Sarah and Joanna,
loving father-in-law of Greg, also a dearest grandpa of Charlotte, Lydia and Katie. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David if desired may be given for R.N.L.I., c/o Mrs Nicola Vallance, 69 Copperkins Lane, Amersham, Bucks, HP6 5RA.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020