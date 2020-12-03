Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hill

Notice Condolences

David Hill Notice
HILL David Peacefully on
22nd November 2020 in Clitheroe Hospital.
David aged 86 years of Whalley.
The dearly loved husband of Brenda, much loved father of Nicola, Sarah and Joanna,
loving father-in-law of Greg, also a dearest grandpa of Charlotte, Lydia and Katie. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David if desired may be given for R.N.L.I., c/o Mrs Nicola Vallance, 69 Copperkins Lane, Amersham, Bucks, HP6 5RA.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -