|
|
|
Rigby David On Tuesday 14th April 2020 at
Old Gates Nursing Home,
David aged 73 years.
The dearly loved husband of Joan,
a much loved father, father-in-law, a devoted grandpa and a dear brother and brother-in-law.
David will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.
During the current circumstances, a private family service and cremation will be held on Thursday 23rd April 2020 at 12.00 noon.
No flowers please. Donations may be made in memory of David to Alzheimer's Research UK or Dementia UK c/o
The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service,
(Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs)
Email: [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020