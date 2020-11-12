Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Walmsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Walmsley

Notice Condolences

David Walmsley Notice
Walmsley David Dennis Peacefully on
6th November 2020
at home and
surrounded by his family.
David aged 80 years of Clitheroe. The dearly loved husband of Alice, much loved father of David, Stephen and Susan, a devoted granddad, a treasured brother and friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and
cremation will tak place at
Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of David if so desired, may be given for
North West Air Ambulance C/O
Susan Walmsley, 43 Chatburn Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2AW.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -