|
|
|
Walmsley David Dennis Peacefully on
6th November 2020
at home and
surrounded by his family.
David aged 80 years of Clitheroe. The dearly loved husband of Alice, much loved father of David, Stephen and Susan, a devoted granddad, a treasured brother and friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and
cremation will tak place at
Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of David if so desired, may be given for
North West Air Ambulance C/O
Susan Walmsley, 43 Chatburn Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2AW.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020