WALMSLEY David Dennis Alice, David, Stephen, Susan and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all our family, friends and neighbours for the many kind messages of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for the donations received for North West Air Ambulance in memory of David. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all those who paid their respects to David on his final journey. They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. Susie Owen and the Ribblesdale nursing team for all their care and support, and to The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020