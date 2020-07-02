|
WHITE David Peacefully on
June 23rd, 2020 in Clitheroe Hospital.
David aged 80 years of Bashall Eaves. The dearly loved husband of the late Erika, also a much loved stepfather of Sam, Nick, Marc, Chris and their families.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David, if so desired, may be given for and sent direct to R.S.P.B at www.rspb.org.uk
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020