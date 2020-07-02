Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for David White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David White

Notice Condolences

David White Notice
WHITE David Peacefully on
June 23rd, 2020 in Clitheroe Hospital.
David aged 80 years of Bashall Eaves. The dearly loved husband of the late Erika, also a much loved stepfather of Sam, Nick, Marc, Chris and their families.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David, if so desired, may be given for and sent direct to R.S.P.B at www.rspb.org.uk
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -