WHITE David Sam, Nick, Marc, Chris and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the many
kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during
this sad time.
Thanking also Civil Celebrant
David Carson for his kind words, and to Dr. N. McMeekin and all
the Doctors, nurses and staff at Clitheroe Hospital for all their
care and support.
The floral tributes designed by
Sue at The Flower House, Chatburn were beautiful.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020