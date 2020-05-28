|
|
|
WYLIE David Ferguson Peacefully on 24th May 2020 at High Brake House, Clitheroe.
David aged 86 years of Chatburn and formerly of Scotland.
The dearly loved husband of the late May, and loved by all the family. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak,
a PRIVATE graveside service and
interment will take place at Christ Church, Chatburn. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David if so desired may be given and sent directly to Christ Church, Chatburn, c/o Mrs V. Mewis,
23 Darkwood Crescent,
Clitheroe, BB7 4AL.
Inquiries to Brian Price
and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 28, 2020