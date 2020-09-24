|
|
|
Howard Derek Peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday 15th September 2020, aged 90 years.
A much loved husband to Doreen, cherished Dad to Janet, Kevin, Anna, Ernie and Isobel.
Father in law to
Simon and Amanda.
Grandad, Great Grandad,
Brother, Uncle and
a well respected friend to many.
A private funeral
service will be held.
Donations are kindly being accepted for the North West Air Ambulance or Diabetes UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott Hose, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020