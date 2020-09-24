Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Howard

Notice Condolences

Derek Howard Notice
Howard Derek Peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday 15th September 2020, aged 90 years.
A much loved husband to Doreen, cherished Dad to Janet, Kevin, Anna, Ernie and Isobel.
Father in law to
Simon and Amanda.
Grandad, Great Grandad,
Brother, Uncle and
a well respected friend to many.
A private funeral
service will be held.
Donations are kindly being accepted for the North West Air Ambulance or Diabetes UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott Hose, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -