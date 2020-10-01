|
|
|
Smith Derek Passed away peacefully
at Royal Blackburn Hospital
on the 18th September 2020
aged 64.
A much loved husband of Glenys.
A dear Dad to
Victoria and Andrew.
Step Dad to Joanne and Daniel.
Loved Brother to Shirley,
Keith, Terry, Tina, Dawn
and the late Karen.
And a much loved
Grandad and Uncle.
Due to the current situation
a small Celebration of life
will take place at
Accrington Crematorium
on Friday 2nd October 2020
at 1.00pm.
For those who wish to pay their respects, the cortege will pause outside the Clitheroe Conservative Club around 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired
to Diabetes UK.
C/o Clitheroe Funeral Service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020