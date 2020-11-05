Home

Derek Whittaker

Notice Condolences

Derek Whittaker Notice
Whittaker Derek Tebay Peacefully on 24th October 2020 at his home, Derek aged 82 years, of Walker St., Clitheroe.

The devoted husband of the late Patricia and the dearly loved father of Craig and Kim,
and a much loved grandad
and great grandad.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 5th November
with service and cremation at Accrington Crematorium
at 11.40a.m.
No flowers by request, donations
if desired are for the
British Heart Foundation.
Enq. to Clitheroe Funeral Service 10/12 Whalley Rd,
Clitheroe
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020
