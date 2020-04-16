|
|
|
ARMER Derrick Died peacefully on
Friday 10th April 2020,
aged 83 years.
The beloved Husband of the late Margaret, the dearly loved Father of Susan and Alison, Father-in-law of Adrian and Trevor and loving Grandad of Thomas, Olivia, Benjamin and James.
Due to the current situation there will be a private burial and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Donations will be gratefully received in memory of Derrick to The Church of St. John the Evangelist Hurst Green
c/o the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Director, Chapel Hill, Longridge, Preston PR3 3JY.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020