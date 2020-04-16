Home

Derrick Armer

Derrick Armer Notice
ARMER Derrick Died peacefully on
Friday 10th April 2020,
aged 83 years.
The beloved Husband of the late Margaret, the dearly loved Father of Susan and Alison, Father-in-law of Adrian and Trevor and loving Grandad of Thomas, Olivia, Benjamin and James.
Due to the current situation there will be a private burial and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Donations will be gratefully received in memory of Derrick to The Church of St. John the Evangelist Hurst Green
c/o the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Director, Chapel Hill, Longridge, Preston PR3 3JY.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020
