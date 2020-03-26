|
|
|
Kirby Mrs Doris
(nee Masterman) Doris, of Clitheroe and
formerly of Green Haworth, Accrington died on 15th March peacefully at her daughter's home in Clitheroe aged 90 years.
She leaves a Daughter Samantha,
Son-in-Law John, Grandchildren Elisabeth and Alexander and a dearly loved friend, Tom.
The funeral will take place at
Accrington Crematorium on Monday 30th March 2020 at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of
Doris are being collected for
the Macular Society.
Enquiries to the funeral director
(the old family firm);
Kirby & Hughes Funeral Service,
228 Blackburn Road, Accrington,
BB5 0AQ, Tel: 01254 233341.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020