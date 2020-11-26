Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Dorothy Clayton Notice
CLAYTON Dorothy Peacefully on
23rd November 2020 in Airedale Hospital. Dorothy, aged 98 years, of Newsholme.
The dearly loved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of Alison and Jean, loving mother-in-law of John and the late Keith and John, devoted gran of Vicky, Sarah
and the late Steven, also a
dearest great gran of Jessica, Gabrielle and Annabel.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE
service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Dorothy
if desired may be given for
North West Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB. Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020
