GELDARD Dorothy Mildred Peacefully on 10th February 2020 in Clitheroe Care Home.
Dorothy, aged 85 years.
The much loved mother of
Mark, David and Paul, a dear
mother-in-law of Joanne, Linda
and Gill, a devoted grandma of
Sam, James, Tessa, Lara, Amy,
Megan and Joe also a great
grandmother of Myla and Theo.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. Service and cremation
will take place at Accrington
Crematorium on Tuesday
25th February at 12.20pm
followed by refreshments
at the Calf's Head, Worston.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Dorothy,
if so desired, may be given for Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance
c/o Mrs Dilys Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Enquires to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020