GELDARD Dorothy Mildred Mark, David, Paul and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Judith Talbot for her kind words and to all who attended the funeral service and who have given donations for Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance. They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr.Osgood, and all the staff of Clitheroe Care Home for all their care and support. To the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and the Calf's Head, Worston
for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020