|
|
|
NATALE Dorothy Peacefully on
22nd November at
Royal Blackburn Hospital. Dorothy, aged 96 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of
the late Angelo, much loved mother of the late Bernard,
loving mother in law of Wendy,
and a beloved grandma of
Joel and Verity, and loved
by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Dorothy if so desired, may be given for
Fight for Sight and sent direct to
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wendy-natale
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020