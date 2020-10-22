Home

RILEY Dorothy In Loving Memory of Dorothy Riley.
D.o.B. 11.6 1928.
Departed peacefully on 17.10.2020.
Widow of Les Riley and
Mother to Susan & Howard.
Forever in Our Hearts.
Memorial Service to be held at
12 noon Monday 26th October at
United Reformed Church, Castlegate, CLITHEROE, BB7 1AZ
followed by burial at
Clitheroe Cemetery,
Waddington Rd. BB7 2JD.
Attendance by arrangement please - Tel. 07881 617262
Donations should you wish, to:
Age UK Lancashire or Mind c/o
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence, BB12 9EE Tel. 01282 616788
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020
