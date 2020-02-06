|
|
|
HICKLING DUNCAN Duncan passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, 22nd January 2020. A much loved husband, father, grandfather
and great grandfather,
he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will take place on Friday, 7th February 2020 at Accrington Crematorium at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired can be made to the British Heart Foundation, c/o Scales Funeral Service, 134/136 Darwen Street, Blackburn, BB2 2AJ. All enquiries: 01254 265911.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020