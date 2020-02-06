Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scales Funeral Services
134 Darwen Street
Blackburn, Lancashire BB2 2AJ
Resources
More Obituaries for Duncan Hickling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duncan Hickling

Notice Condolences

Duncan Hickling Notice
HICKLING DUNCAN Duncan passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, 22nd January 2020. A much loved husband, father, grandfather
and great grandfather,
he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will take place on Friday, 7th February 2020 at Accrington Crematorium at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired can be made to the British Heart Foundation, c/o Scales Funeral Service, 134/136 Darwen Street, Blackburn, BB2 2AJ. All enquiries: 01254 265911.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -