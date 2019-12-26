|
|
|
WEAVER Edith All the family would like to
express their sincere thanks to
all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev Sally Ratcliffe
for her kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service
and for donations received for Waddington Methodist Sunshine Band. They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. M. Doherty and all the Staff of Beech Grove Care Home for all their care, kindness and support. To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and the Brown Cow, Chatburn for the refreshments.
Last but not least thank you to all
at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for their dignified and personal services.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019