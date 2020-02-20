|
|
|
BIBBY Edna Edna, aged 92 years,
passed away peacefully at
Ribble Valley Care Home.
Beloved mother of the 'Shower,' Robert, Colin, Diane,
Donald and Freddie.
Grandma and Great grandma.
Rest in peace, Mam.
A Service will be held at
St Pauls Church Lowmoor on Monday 24th February at 12 am
followed by interment at
Clitheroe Cemetery 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to RSPCA
or Cats Protection
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road,
Clitheroe BB71AW.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020