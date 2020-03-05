|
|
|
BIBBY EDNA Edna's family would like to thank relatives and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations during
their sad loss.
Thanks to Reverend Catherine Hale-Heighway for her kind words and Professional service. Ribble Valley Care Home for the care shown to Edna over
the last 12 months.
Castle Medical Group for their care and attention over the years.
Waddington Arms for the refreshments.
And thank you to Rosie and Lorraine at Clitheroe Funeral Service for there professional and compassionate service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020