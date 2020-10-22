|
ALLEN Eileen Teresa Peacefully at home
on 17th October 2020
with her family by her side. Eileen, aged 83 years,
of Clitheroe and formerly of Langho. The dearly loved mum of Yvonne, Anita, Jacqueline and Elaine, loving mother-in-law of
Rob, Chris, William and Kevin, dearest grandma of Christopher, Matthew, Gabrielle, Emily, Rebecca, Sam and Hannah,
also a devoted great grandma.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at
Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Eileen,
if desired, may be given
for either Ribble Valley
Macmillan Cancer Support,
c/o Mrs M. Blatchford, 13 Chatburn Old Road, Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020