ALLEN Eileen Teresa Yvonne, Anita, Jacqueline, Elaine and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received in memory of their mum for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support. Thanking also Judith Talbot for her kind words, the Doctors of Whalley Surgery along with all the nurses, especially the Macmillan Nurses involved in their mum's care for all their care and kindness, The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and the Emporium, Clitheroe for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020