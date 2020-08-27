|
HALPIN Eileen Lilian Peacefully on
20th August 2020 at
Beech Grove Care Home, Clitheroe,
Eileen, aged 97 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Harry, much loved mother of Maureen and Michael, dear
mother in law of Joe and Marian also a devoted grandma of Richard, Martin, Joanne and Laura and their partners
and great grandma to Emma, Freya, Jessica, Reese, Ava, Theo and Georgia, also a dear friend to
many. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to current circumstances a private service
and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Eileen, if so desired, may be given for Derian House Childrens' Hospice
and North West Air Ambulance c/o Mrs M Turnbull, 39 Kemple View, Clitheroe, BB7 2QD.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020