Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Halpin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Halpin

Notice Condolences

Eileen Halpin Notice
HALPIN Eileen Lilian Peacefully on
20th August 2020 at
Beech Grove Care Home, Clitheroe,
Eileen, aged 97 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Harry, much loved mother of Maureen and Michael, dear
mother in law of Joe and Marian also a devoted grandma of Richard, Martin, Joanne and Laura and their partners
and great grandma to Emma, Freya, Jessica, Reese, Ava, Theo and Georgia, also a dear friend to
many. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to current circumstances a private service
and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Eileen, if so desired, may be given for Derian House Childrens' Hospice
and North West Air Ambulance c/o Mrs M Turnbull, 39 Kemple View, Clitheroe, BB7 2QD.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -