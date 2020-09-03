|
HALPIN Eileen Lilian Maureen, Michael and their families wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their
kind messages of sympathy,
cards of condolence, flowers and for donations to the charities. Thanks to Margot and her staff and all her friends at
Abbeyfield Castle View House
and special thanks to Beechgrove for caring for Mum so lovingly
in her final days.
Thank you to Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and fitting funeral service, to Linda
Hardman for the beautiful flowers and finally to Brian Price and Son for all their help and guidance
with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020