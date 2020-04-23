|
|
|
PALMER Eileen Nellie Peacefully on 15th April 2020 in High Brake House Care Home, Clitheroe. Eileen, aged 95 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Alan Palmer, much loved mum of Eric & Bill, mum-in-law of Mary & Eleanor and devoted grandma of Becky, Euan & Hannah.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place.
Donations in memory of Eileen,
if so desired, may be given for Macmillan Nurses, which may be given to a family member,
or sent direct to your own
choice of charity.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors. Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020