SELLERS Eileen Ann Peacefully at home, the much-loved Eileen Sellers, aged 75, passed away on the 12th of June 2020.
Eileen will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances A PRIVATE service and cremation will be held at Accrington crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Eileen, if so desired, can be made to the North West Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 18, 2020