Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Elaine Downham Notice
DOWNHAM (neè Crossley)
Elaine Peacefully on
15th November 2020
in East Lancashire Hospice.
Elaine, aged 53 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of Paul,
much loved mum of Jack,
also a dearest sister of
Anita and Nigel.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and
cremation will take place at
Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Elaine
if desired may be given for the
East Lancashire Hospice,
c/o Janet Thompson, Park Lee Road, Blackburn, BB2 3NY.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020
