FOLEY (formerly Dean) - Elizabeth Ann
(Liz) Aged 67 years, unexpectedly fell asleep
on 14th May 2020,
at home in Waddington.
Much loved by many especially
her husband Peter, sister Carolyn and husband John in Spain
and family in Sunderland,
brother-in-law Geoff and partner Corinne, daughter Laura and husband Kevin, step-daughter Mary and husband Daniel,
stepson John and wife Kate
and granddaughter Rose, plus
many in the wider community.
Private cremation service. Memorial service in
the autumn at St. Helen's Church, Waddington, date to be arranged. Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 21, 2020