Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Foley

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Foley Notice
FOLEY (formerly Dean) - Elizabeth Ann
(Liz) Aged 67 years, unexpectedly fell asleep
on 14th May 2020,
at home in Waddington.
Much loved by many especially
her husband Peter, sister Carolyn and husband John in Spain
and family in Sunderland,
brother-in-law Geoff and partner Corinne, daughter Laura and husband Kevin, step-daughter Mary and husband Daniel,
stepson John and wife Kate
and granddaughter Rose, plus
many in the wider community.

Private cremation service. Memorial service in
the autumn at St. Helen's Church, Waddington, date to be arranged. Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -