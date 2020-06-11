|
FOLEY Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Peter and all of the family would like to thank the relatives and dozens of people, far and wide, who have sent expressions of sympathy by card, letter and e-mail
following their sudden and unexpected loss of Liz.
Also many thanks for the
kind words from
Rev. Christopher Wood and Monsignor John Chaloner, staff at
Burnley Crematorium and for all of the kindness and consideration shown by Brian Price & Son Ltd.
of Chatburn.
A memorial service will
be held in the Autumn with donations to a medical
foundation in memory of Liz.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020